AB Labs Awarded Sales License

Invictus (TSXV:GENE, OTC:IVITF) is pleased to announce that the Company’s licensed producer AB Labs Inc. (“AB Labs”) has received a medical sales and processing license from Health Canada effective March 16, 2019, pursuant to the Cannabis Act and Cannabis Regulations (“CACR”). The newly awarded license allows for the sale of final packaged flower, plants and seeds to retailers, distributers and patients.

AB Labs, located in Hamilton, Ontario is at the heart of the Company’s presence in Eastern Canada, with its 16,000 square foot Phase 1 facility currently operating at full capacity, and its 40,000 square foot Phase 2 facility just weeks away from finalizing its Confirmation of Readiness submission to Health Canada. AB Labs’ research and development is also ongoing, with fifteen new strains expected to be added to Invictus’ product portfolio this year.

“We are proud to have achieved another major milestone with our third sales license awarded by Health Canada,” said George E. Kveton, President and CEO of Invictus. “We are looking forward to increasing our capacity at facilities across Canada in 2019 to ensure a consistent and substantial supply of products for recreational and medical patients alike.”

AB Labs represents the Company’s third cultivation license and third sales license issued by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act and Cannabis Regulations. Invictus’ production footprint includes licensed cannabis operations in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

www.invictus-md.com

About Invictus

Invictus is a global cannabis company offering a selection of products under a wide range of brands. Our integrated sales approach is defined by five pillars of distribution including medical, adult-use, international, Licensed Producer to Licensed Producer and retail stores.

Invictus has partnered with business leaders to convey our corporate vision, including KISS music legend and business mogul Gene Simmons as our Chief Evangelist Officer. To meet growing demand, Invictus is expanding its cultivation footprint, with three cannabis production facilities licensed under the Cannabis Act and Cannabis Regulations in Canada. To accommodate international sales, Invictus’ wholly-owned subsidiary, Acreage Pharms Ltd. (“Acreage Pharms”), has designed and is currently building its Phase 3 purpose-built cultivation facility to be European Union Good Manufacturing Practices (“EU-GMP”) compliant. The Company is targeting up to 50 percent of production to medical cannabis. To ensure consistency in quality and supply, Invictus maintains all aspects of the growing process through its subsidiary, Future Harvest Development Ltd. (“Future Harvest”), a high-quality fertilizer and nutrients manufacturer. Invictus drives sustainable long-term shareholder value through a diversified product portfolio with over 70 Health Canada approved strains and a multifaceted distribution strategy including medical, adult-use, international, Licensed Producer to Licensed Producer and retail stores. For more information visit www.invictus-md.com.

