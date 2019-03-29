1933 Industries’ Ester Vigil Honored In Women of Weed Awards

1933 Industries Inc. (CSE:TGIF, FWB:1QF, OTCQX:TGIFF), a licensed cultivator and producer of cannabis flower and concentrates and manufacturer of hemp-derived CBD wellness products, is pleased to announce that Ms. Ester Vigil, US Vice President of Sales, is one of twenty-one honorees of High Times’ Women of Weed Awards, held today in Beverly Hills, California.









High Times strives to uplift and center the women who make the cannabis space what it is: innovative, progressive, inclusive, and welcoming. First announced on International Women’s Day, the 2019 High Times Women of Weed honorees are individuals who have made significant change, progress and advances in their respective fields and in cannabis.

Ms. Vigil is a skilled marketer and brings more than 17 years’ experience in the cosmetics industry to her role in the Company’s Alternative Medicine Association and Infused MFG subsidiaries in Nevada, where she is responsible for all sales initiatives, client management and marketing products across all sales channels. Ms. Vigil has been instrumental in the impressive growth of the Canna Hemp™ line of wellness products to over 600 retail outlets across 46 US states. Ms. Vigil’s journey into holistic medicine and medical cannabis grew from a desire to help others facing numerous ailments and the healing possibilities of cannabis have become her life’s mission.

“I am extremely honored to be part of such an esteemed group of forward thinkers, innovators and trail –blazers in the cannabis industry”, noted Ms. Vigil. “From CEOs, marketers and professionals specializing in cannabis to activists and pioneers in the fight to end prohibition, the honorees include some of the leading women changing the face of this industry.”

For more information visit: https://hightimes.com/women/meet-2019-high-times-women-weed-honorees/

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company with operations in the United States and Canada. Operating through three subsidiary companies, 1933 Industries owns licensed medical and adult-use cannabis cultivation and production assets, proprietary hemp-based, CBD infused products, CBD extraction services and a specialized cannabis advisory firm supporting clients in security, intelligence and due diligence. The Company owns 91% of both Alternative Medicine Association and Infused MFG. and 100% of Spire Global Strategy.

Please visit our website at http://www.1933industries.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company’s disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com. 1933 Industries undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information: Alexia Helgason, Corporate Communications Director, 604-674-4756 (ext. 1), alexia@1933industries.com; Brayden Sutton, Director/President & CEO, 604-674-4756 (ext. 1)

