White Rock Minerals Releases Update for Drill Program

- November 4th, 2019

White Rock Minerals (ASX:WRM) provided an update on the 2019 exploration program at the company’s Red Mountain high-grade zinc and precious metals VMS project in central Alaska. 

“This aggressive step-out drill hole at Dry Creek has shown that the deposit is wide open with fantastic high grade zinc and silver persisting over 200 m deeper than previously drilled. While this particular intersection is narrow, we know that typical VMS lenses pinch and swell along strike and down dip, as evidenced by previous drilling where true width intersections of up to 40 metres at the Fosters lens have been recorded,” White Rock’s Managing Director Matt Gill said.

