Kalium Lakes Announces Assay Results at Beyondie Potash Project

Kalium Lakes (ASX:KLL) has announced additional assay results from its Beyondie Sulphate of potash project. Results are from auger holes located in the eastern tenements resource area, which comprise stage 2 of the project. Importantly, the potassium grades are consistent with results obtained from the same locations two and four years ago.

Highlights are as follows:

Beyondie Eastern Lakes (Stage 2) auger brine sample results resampled over the past four years confirm consistent high potassium grades.

Potassium results, up to 13,200 milligrams per litre (mg/L) – equivalent to a SOP grade of 29,416 mg/L, continue to confirm Australia’s highest grade SOP resource.

Low impurity levels with Na:K (sodium to potassium) ratios averaging 8.9.

Stage 1 represents only 21 percent of the project’s total available lake surface area.

Stage 2 covers 23,856 hectares or 79 percent of the project’s total available lake surface area.

Following completion of future drilling and aquifer testing, there is significant potential in Stage 2 to include the material below the upper two metres in mineral resources.

Brett Hazelden, managing director, commented:

These results continue to confirm the high grades for our future stage 2 eastern lakes. The majority of these lakes only have mineral resources associated with the upper two metres of the lake area. There is significant potential to move the exploration target lake aquifer and palaeochannel material below this upper two metres into mineral resources, following completion of future drilling and aquifer testing. We continue to focus our efforts on developing the stage 1 area to become the first SOP producer in Australia. It is important for our current and future investors to recognise the potential that stage 2 offers which has almost four times the lake surface area of stage 1,

