Danakali Releases Update on Colluli Potash Project
Priscila Barrera - October 30th, 2019
Danakali provides its quarterly update on the activities and financial position of the company and its Colluli potash project.
Danakali (ASX:DNK,LSE:DNK) provides its quarterly update on the activities and financial position of the company and its Colluli potash project, located in Eritrea, Africa.
As stated in the press release:
Highlights:
- Credit approval received for US$200 million CMSC senior debt facility
- Credit approval received for Colluli power plant
- Significant progress remaining project financing requirements
- Project execution readiness fully defined
