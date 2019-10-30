Australia

Danakali Releases Update on Colluli Potash Project

- October 30th, 2019

Danakali provides its quarterly update on the activities and financial position of the company and its Colluli potash project. 

Danakali (ASX:DNK,LSE:DNK) provides its quarterly update on the activities and financial position of the company and its Colluli potash project, located in Eritrea, Africa. 

As stated in the press release:

Highlights:

  • Credit approval received for US$200 million CMSC senior debt facility
  • Credit approval received for Colluli power plant
  • Significant progress remaining project financing requirements
  • Project execution readiness fully defined

Click here for the full text release

