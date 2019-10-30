Danakali Releases Update on Colluli Potash Project

Danakali provides its quarterly update on the activities and financial position of the company and its Colluli potash project.









Danakali (ASX:DNK,LSE:DNK) provides its quarterly update on the activities and financial position of the company and its Colluli potash project, located in Eritrea, Africa.

As stated in the press release:

Highlights:

Credit approval received for US$200 million CMSC senior debt facility

Credit approval received for Colluli power plant

Significant progress remaining project financing requirements

Project execution readiness fully defined

Click here for the full text release