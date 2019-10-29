Broken Hill Announces Major Expansion at La Paz

Broken Hill Prospecting advised shareholders of a major expansion of its La Paz rare earth project in Arizona, USA.









Broken Hill Prospecting (ASX:BPL) advised shareholders of a major expansion of its La Paz Rare Earth project in Arizona, USA, following the successful results from the company’s maiden field activities carried out in October.

As quoted in the press release:

“The expansion of the La Paz Project, almost doubling our footprint in the area is a huge result for BPL. Our initial work on the ground over the last 2 weeks highlighted the sheer potential that exists at La Paz and the identification of a significant extension to the existing NI 43-101 Resource estimate,” CEO Trangie Johnston said.

Click here for the full text release