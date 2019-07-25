WageWorks Launches New Broker Program

WageWorks (NYSE:WAGE), a technology company principally engaged in employee benefits announced its preferred broker program, which provides brokers with an advanced platform with compliance and account executives to better service their clients. As quoted in the press release: The new Program is designed to deliver on promises to enhance the broker experience by providing exceptional … Continued









WageWorks (NYSE:WAGE), a technology company principally engaged in employee benefits announced its preferred broker program, which provides brokers with an advanced platform with compliance and account executives to better service their clients.

As quoted in the press release:

The new Program is designed to deliver on promises to enhance the broker experience by providing exceptional participant support and easy access to experts, information and resources. By participating in the Program, brokers receive: A dedicated relationship manager and two account executives

Lowered administrative costs through preferred pricing on all new services, regardless of customer size

Performance guarantees based on the overall product performance

A simple experience on a smart platform with mobility and one healthcare card “Today more than ever before, brokers in the CDB Industry are expected to be strategic, thought leaders for their clients,” said Chief Operating Officer, Scott Rose. “At WageWorks, we’re helping brokers set the bar high with fast and dependable service and unparalleled access to industry and compliance experts. Our Preferred Broker Program accomplishes this by supporting their reputation as service providers.”

