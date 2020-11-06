Volcanic Gold Mines: Focused on Discovering World-Class Precious Metal Deposits
Pia Rivera - November 6th, 2020
Volcanic Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV:VG, FWB:CKC1) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network. The company’s primary projects are in Guatemala, with a management team that has involved mining experience and regional expertise in the country since 1998. Volcanic Gold Mines is strategically positioned for success in Guatemala with the added interests of a new pro-mining government as of January 2020. With permitting processes taking only 60 to 90 days, operational efficiency is optimized and quite clear.
Company Highlights:
- The Company is well financed, well managed, in a mining friendly jurisdiction with multiple high grade drill targets.
- Sharing the same geological belt as Mexico, Guatemala has become a highly prospective target for new investment and international interests, including recent investments by Bluestone and Pan American Silver into mining in the region.
- With a proprietary geochemical database, positioning of targets allows streamlined operations of the primary project sites.
- In June 2020, Volcanic Gold Mines signed an agreement with Radius Gold Inc., where the company acquired an option on a large land position in Eastern Guatemala, which region hosts the Escobal silver mine and high-grade Cerro Blanco gold deposit.
- The Holly project and Banderas project sites demonstrate high grade mineralization and multiple targets open for expansion by drilling.
- Volcanic Gold Mines brings together a world-class team with years of experience in mining, exploration and capital markets globally.