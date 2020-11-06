Volcanic Gold Mines: Focused on Discovering World-Class Precious Metal Deposits

Volcanic Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV:VG, FWB:CKC1) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









Volcanic Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV:VG, FWB:CKC1) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network. The company’s primary projects are in Guatemala, with a management team that has involved mining experience and regional expertise in the country since 1998. Volcanic Gold Mines is strategically positioned for success in Guatemala with the added interests of a new pro-mining government as of January 2020. With permitting processes taking only 60 to 90 days, operational efficiency is optimized and quite clear.

Company Highlights:

The Company is well financed, well managed, in a mining friendly jurisdiction with multiple high grade drill targets.

Sharing the same geological belt as Mexico, Guatemala has become a highly prospective target for new investment and international interests, including recent investments by Bluestone and Pan American Silver into mining in the region.

With a proprietary geochemical database, positioning of targets allows streamlined operations of the primary project sites.

In June 2020, Volcanic Gold Mines signed an agreement with Radius Gold Inc., where the company acquired an option on a large land position in Eastern Guatemala, which region hosts the Escobal silver mine and high-grade Cerro Blanco gold deposit.

The Holly project and Banderas project sites demonstrate high grade mineralization and multiple targets open for expansion by drilling.

Volcanic Gold Mines brings together a world-class team with years of experience in mining, exploration and capital markets globally.