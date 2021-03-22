Artificial Intelligence

Investing News
.

Universal Proptech: One-Stop-Shop for Healthy Building Innovation and Services Across Canada

- March 22nd, 2021

Universal PropTech (TSXV:UPI,FWB:8LH) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network

Universal PropTech (TSXV:UPI,FWB:8LH) focuses on optimizing building health and delivering innovative building solutions through technology and digital integration. The company’s whole spectrum business model is a one-stop-shop of building care, management, maintenance and optimization (Indoor Air Quality, Building Performance, Building Controls, Mechanical, and Energy Resources).

In February 2021, UPI announced it had completed an investment in ISBRG Corp for minority interest and secured agency rights to their SpotLight-19© Technology — a platform that generates rapid and comprehensive healthcare data through non-invasive testing. This investment fits well with UPI’s other commitments to providing healthy workspaces and helping to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

Universal PropTech’s Company Highlights

  • Universal PropTech is a PropTech innovation company focused on optimizing building health and delivering innovative building solutions through technology and digital integration.
  • The company’s whole spectrum business model is a one-stop-shop of building care, management, maintenance and optimization (Indoor Air Quality, Building Performance, Building Controls, Mechanical, and Energy Resources). It has several strategic partnerships to enable high-quality service and technological advancements.
  • UPI has an exciting investment into ISBRG’s SpotLight-19© technology. This highly prospective rapid-testing platform could see widespread adoption for COVID-19 testing globally.
  • UPI’s focuses include improving indoor air quality and rapid and surface COVID-19 testing through a renewed strategy involving agreements for several exclusive and non-exclusive solutions.

Request an Investor Kit:

Universal PropTech

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from Universal PropTech using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Get the latest Artificial Intelligence Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Artificial Intelligence Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Artificial Intelligence Investing

Select None
Select All

Tags

Tags:

Leave a Reply

×