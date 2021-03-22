Universal Proptech: One-Stop-Shop for Healthy Building Innovation and Services Across Canada

Universal PropTech (TSXV:UPI,FWB:8LH) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network









Universal PropTech (TSXV:UPI,FWB:8LH) focuses on optimizing building health and delivering innovative building solutions through technology and digital integration. The company’s whole spectrum business model is a one-stop-shop of building care, management, maintenance and optimization (Indoor Air Quality, Building Performance, Building Controls, Mechanical, and Energy Resources).

In February 2021, UPI announced it had completed an investment in ISBRG Corp for minority interest and secured agency rights to their SpotLight-19© Technology — a platform that generates rapid and comprehensive healthcare data through non-invasive testing. This investment fits well with UPI’s other commitments to providing healthy workspaces and helping to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

Universal PropTech’s Company Highlights

Universal PropTech is a PropTech innovation company focused on optimizing building health and delivering innovative building solutions through technology and digital integration.

The company’s whole spectrum business model is a one-stop-shop of building care, management, maintenance and optimization (Indoor Air Quality, Building Performance, Building Controls, Mechanical, and Energy Resources). It has several strategic partnerships to enable high-quality service and technological advancements.

UPI has an exciting investment into ISBRG’s SpotLight-19© technology. This highly prospective rapid-testing platform could see widespread adoption for COVID-19 testing globally.

UPI’s focuses include improving indoor air quality and rapid and surface COVID-19 testing through a renewed strategy involving agreements for several exclusive and non-exclusive solutions.