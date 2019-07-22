Triumph Gold: District-Scale Gold Exploration in Yukon

Triumph Gold (TSXV:TIG, OTC:TIGCF,FWB:8N61) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.









Triumph Gold (TSXV:TIG, OTC:TIGCF,FWB:8N61) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Triumph Gold is an exploration and development company targeting precious metals resources in the Yukon. The company is currently focused on advancing its district-scale Freegold Mountain project, which is host to three known deposits with successful drilling, trenching and sampling. The property is home to the Yukon’s richest porphyry, the Blue Sky porphyry, which also features the Wau breccia.

Triumph Gold has launched a ground-breaking drill program at the Freegold Mountain project which is expected to test the down-dip extension of the Blue Sky porphyry. The drill program will be testing at depths of over 2,000 meters making it the deepest drill program in Yukon history.

Triumph Gold’s company highlights include the following:

The Freegold Mountain project is a district size play that is 35-kilometers-long with 200-square-kilometers of contiguous claims.

The property hosts three NI 43-101 deposits that are all open for growth.

Positive results from metallurgical work with over 97 percent gold recovery

The 2017 drill program defined target areas and included intersection of 81.3 g/t gold over one meter.

This newly defined 450-meter strike length of high-grade gold-rich porphyry mineralization that is open in all directions and at depth.

The property has excellent infrastructure with a government-maintained road going right through the entire property and roads to all deposits and targets.

The Freegold Mountain project is located in a good jurisdiction with straight forward permitting and support from government and local communities.

Data mining of $35 million database has allowed for low-cost exploration, which has resulted in recent successful discoveries

The 2018 exploration program focused on identifying new porphyry and epithermal mineralization within a six-kilometer-long soil and geophysical anomaly.

The Blue Sky porphyry is one of the longest and highest grading gold-copper porphyries in the Yukon.

The 2019 drill program will be testing to depths of 1,600 meters which has never been done before in the Yukon.

Strong investor base with Newmont Mining holding 19 percent of shares

Highly experienced management and technical team.

Click here to connect with Triumph Gold (TSXV:TIG, OTC:TIGCF,FWB:8N61) and to request an investor presentation.