Teva Announces US Launch of a Generic Version of Elidel

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE;TASE:TEVA) today announced the launch of a generic version of Elidel (pimecrolimus) Cream, 1% in the U.S.

As quoted in the press release:

Pimecrolimus Cream, 1% is a topical prescription medicine to be used as second-line therapy for the short-term and non-continuous chronic treatment of mild to moderate eczema (atopic dermatitis) in non-immunocompromised adults and children 2 years of age and older who have failed to respond adequately to other topical prescription treatments, or when those treatments are not advisable. Brendan O’Grady, EVP and Head of North America Commercial at Teva said, “We’re proud to offer another affordable treatment option. This launch represents an important addition to our generics portfolio and underscores our commitment to ensuring that patients have more treatment options.”

