Synthorx Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

Synthorx (Nasdaq:THOR), a biotechnology company using a first-of-its-kind Expanded Genetic Alphabet platform technology to discover and develop optimized biologics for cancer and autoimmune disorders, today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering of 13,699,636 shares of common stock, which includes the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase 1,786,909 additional … Continued









Synthorx (Nasdaq:THOR), a biotechnology company using a first-of-its-kind Expanded Genetic Alphabet platform technology to discover and develop optimized biologics for cancer and autoimmune disorders, today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering of 13,699,636 shares of common stock, which includes the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase 1,786,909 additional shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $11.00 per share.

As quoted in the press release:

The aggregate gross proceeds to Synthorx from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, were $150.7 million. All of the shares in the offering were offered by Synthorx. The shares commenced trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on December 7, 2018 under the ticker symbol “THOR.” Jefferies LLC, Leerink Partners LLC and Evercore ISI acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC acted as lead manager for the offering.

Click here to read the full press release.