Biotech

Investing News

Synthorx Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

- December 13th, 2018

Synthorx (Nasdaq:THOR), a biotechnology company using a first-of-its-kind Expanded Genetic Alphabet platform technology to discover and develop optimized biologics for cancer and autoimmune disorders, today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering of 13,699,636 shares of common stock, which includes the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase 1,786,909 additional … Continued

Synthorx (Nasdaq:THOR), a biotechnology company using a first-of-its-kind Expanded Genetic Alphabet platform technology to discover and develop optimized biologics for cancer and autoimmune disorders, today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering of 13,699,636 shares of common stock, which includes the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase 1,786,909 additional shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $11.00 per share.

As quoted in the press release:

The aggregate gross proceeds to Synthorx from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, were $150.7 million. All of the shares in the offering were offered by Synthorx. The shares commenced trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on December 7, 2018 under the ticker symbol “THOR.”

Jefferies LLC, Leerink Partners LLC and Evercore ISI acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC acted as lead manager for the offering.

Click here to read the full press release.

gold outlook free report

Are gold stocks a good idea for 2019?


Get your free market forecast today

Get the latest Biotech Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Biotech Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Biotech Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time

Related posts

Aptevo Therapeutics Doses First Patient in Phase 1/1b Clinical Trial of Lead Next-Generation Bispecific Antibody APVO436
Vaccinex Preclinical Data Published in Cancer Immunology Research
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Announces Design of Pivotal Phase 3 PEACE Trial Evaluating Pegzilarginase in Arginase 1 Deficiency
Momenta Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Tags

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *