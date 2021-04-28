Sonoro Gold Corp: Developing Highly Prospective Precious Metal Projects in Mexico’s Historic Sonora State

Sonoro Gold Corp has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network









Sonoro Gold (TSXV:SGO, OTCQB:SMOFF) operates its flagship Cerro Caliche gold project and San Marcial gold & silver project while intending to develop a heap leach pilot operation at the Cerro Caliche gold project. The company has an attractive capital structure and robust shareholder profile with a market cap that currently stands at US$17 million and the number of fully diluted shares stands at 131.39 million.

The Cerro Caliche gold project hosts a group of concessions containing eight historic gold mining sites and takes advantage of strategic positioning in a pro-mining jurisdiction with first-class infrastructure and successful neighboring gold mines.

Sonoro Gold’s Company Highlights

Sonoro Gold is focused on developing its highly prospective precious metal projects in the prolific mining district of Sonora, Mexico.

The Cerro Caliche gold project consists of four main high-grade gold zones that leverage exceptional infrastructure, mining-friendly conditions and fast-tracked production potential.

The San Marcial gold & silver project boasts strategic positioning near historic mine structures and resource-rich mineralization across the asset.

The company intends to conduct extensive drilling across Cerro Caliche and complete necessary environmental review and permitting.

The commencement of near-term production at Cerro Caliche is set for early 2022.

Sonoro Gold’s world-class management team consists of experts across numerous mining-related industries and primes the company for fast development and economic success.