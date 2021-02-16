SkyChain Technologies: Full-Service Hosting and Energy Solutions for Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Mining

SkyChain Technologies has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network









SkyChain Technologies (TSXV:SCT) focuses on becoming a leading player in the crypto and data mining hosting space. Since 2018, the company has conducted significant research and development to reduce costs from C$500,000 per megawatt to C$150,000 per megawatt. It intends on growing to 100Mw of crypto hosting capacity in the future, works to provide the necessary infrastructure to host these businesses and connect these blocks and technologies to our daily lives.

The company’s Sherbrooke Crypto Hosting Facility is a 48,000 square foot data center located in Quebec that generates C$12 million in annual revenues. Additionally, strategic positioning in Quebec allows SkyChain to leverage low provincial electricity prices, potential facility expandability and maximized optimization.

SkyChain Technologies operates state-of-the-art internet data centers that host ASIC miners and GPUs.

Currently provides full-service hosting and real estate through its wholly owned subsidiary data centers.

SkyChain’s expertly engineered data centers and full-service mining equipment delivery strategically position the company for expansion into edge computing for high-performance, large data markets..

SkyChain Technologies wholly owns Miningsky Technology Ltd, which performs research and