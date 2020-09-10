SKRR Exploration: Exploring Saskatchewan’s Trans-Hudson Corridor
SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV:SKRR) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.
SKRR Exploration is a gold exploration company focused on developing a portfolio of projects in Saskatchewan’s Trans-Hudson Corridor. The company’s flagship Olson gold project is located in the heart of the Trans-Hudson Corridor, which has become known for its orogenic gold and volcanic-massive sulfide (VMS) style deposits. Due to its rich geology and relatively under-explored nature, SKRR Exploration believes the Trans-Hudson Corridor could emerge to become one of Canada’s major mining districts.
SKRR Exploration’s 5,038-hectare Olson gold project was acquired via an option agreement with Eagle Plains Resources, giving SKRR an option to earn-in up to 75 percent interest in the project under the terms of the agreement. Complementing its Olson gold project, SKRR Exploration owns a collection of projects in Saskatchewan including Irving/Leland, Ithingo Lake, Cathro and Manson Bay.
SKRR Exploration’s company highlights include the following:
- Olson gold project is located in Saskatchewan’s Trans Hudson Corridor, home to the Glennie Domain and the province’s largest orogenic gold deposit
- Historical drilling as Olson has intersected 7.5 m grading 2.07 g/t gold including 13.00 g/t gold over 0.65 m
- Saskatchewan ranked the 11th most-friendly mining jurisdiction according to the 2019 Fraser Institute Annual Survey of Mining Companies
- Saskatchewan has produced 5.5 million ounces of gold from primary orogenic deposits and base metal mining projects
- Irving/Leland gold project comprises 23,500 hectares split into two prospective gold properties
- Ithingo Lake project’s best intersection at the Main zone returned 7.5m @ 11.5 g/t gold
- Cathro gold project comprises 3,277 hectares of land within the La Ronge Greenstone Belt in Saskatchewan
- Chairman Ross McElroy has significant experience in Saskatchewan, including two major mineral discoveries
