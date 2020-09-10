SKRR Exploration: Exploring Saskatchewan’s Trans-Hudson Corridor

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV:SKRR) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.









SKRR Exploration is a gold exploration company focused on developing a portfolio of projects in Saskatchewan’s Trans-Hudson Corridor. The company’s flagship Olson gold project is located in the heart of the Trans-Hudson Corridor, which has become known for its orogenic gold and volcanic-massive sulfide (VMS) style deposits. Due to its rich geology and relatively under-explored nature, SKRR Exploration believes the Trans-Hudson Corridor could emerge to become one of Canada’s major mining districts.

SKRR Exploration’s 5,038-hectare Olson gold project was acquired via an option agreement with Eagle Plains Resources, giving SKRR an option to earn-in up to 75 percent interest in the project under the terms of the agreement. Complementing its Olson gold project, SKRR Exploration owns a collection of projects in Saskatchewan including Irving/Leland, Ithingo Lake, Cathro and Manson Bay.

SKRR Exploration’s company highlights include the following:

Olson gold project is located in Saskatchewan’s Trans Hudson Corridor, home to the Glennie Domain and the province’s largest orogenic gold deposit

Historical drilling as Olson has intersected 7.5 m grading 2.07 g/t gold including 13.00 g/t gold over 0.65 m

Saskatchewan ranked the 11th most-friendly mining jurisdiction according to the 2019 Fraser Institute Annual Survey of Mining Companies

Saskatchewan has produced 5.5 million ounces of gold from primary orogenic deposits and base metal mining projects

Irving/Leland gold project comprises 23,500 hectares split into two prospective gold properties

Ithingo Lake project’s best intersection at the Main zone returned 7.5m @ 11.5 g/t gold

Cathro gold project comprises 3,277 hectares of land within the La Ronge Greenstone Belt in Saskatchewan

Chairman Ross McElroy has significant experience in Saskatchewan, including two major mineral discoveries

