Silo Wellness: Revenue Generating and Vertically Integrated Wellness Products and Retreats

Silo Wellness (CSE:SILO), (FRA: 3K70) offers multiple revenue streams including specialized psychedelic wellness retreats in Oregon and Jamaica, a patent-pending nasal spray, its premium Silo Wellness retail brand and psychedelic mushroom cultivation in Jamaica.

The company has a landmark, multi-year license agreement with the family of legendary musician Bob Marley for exclusive worldwide rights to brand, market and sell distinct product lines of functional and psychedelic mushrooms. Through this partnership, Silo Wellness aims to provide quality branded products with instant name recognition and global visibility.

The psychedelic nasal spray presents the company with potential IP positioning and an early head start of bringing a unique product like this to the psychedelic market space.

Silo Wellness offers multiple retreats, including a holistic and mindfulness-oriented experience in Jamaica and a medically-guided ketamine experience in Oregon. The company announced it is collaborating with Kaivalya Kollectiv to integrate 5-MeO-DMT into to of its upcoming retreats in Jamaica.

The company is looking to expand its retail brand from the six tinctures currently offered on its online store, Silo Reboot. Silo Wellness is looking to launch a worldwide IP partnership with international wellness and lifestyle branding partners.

