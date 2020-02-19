Sienna Resources – Prospective for Lithium in Clayton Valley

Sienna Resources (TSXV:SIE, OTC:SNNAF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.









Sienna Resources (TSXV:SIE, OTC:SNNAF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Sienna Resources is an exploration and development company targeting high-grade deposits in leading mining jurisdictions around the world. The company owns a trio of properties with exposure to the emerging battery metals market, including the Slättberg Project in Sweden, the Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada and the Marathon North palladium project in Ontario. The Slättberg project hosts a historic mining camp with rich massive sulfide mineralization, including platinum, palladium, nickel, copper and cobalt.

Sienna Resources’ North American projects are both located in leading mining jurisdictions. The company’s platinum-palladium property in Ontario directly borders Generation Mining Ltd.’s (CSE:GENM) Marathon palladium project. Sienna Resources also has exposure to the growing lithium market through the Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada, which is home to North America’s only producing lithium brine basin.

Sienna Resources’ company highlights include the following:

Sienna Resources has acquired the 2,500 acre Marathon North palladium property in Northern Ontario directly bordering Generation Mining Ltd.’s Marathon palladium project

Sienna Resources is currently formulating a 2020 Drill Program on its Flagship Slättberg Platinum-Palladium-Nickel Project in Sweden

During its 2019 Drill Program, Sienna Resources Intersected Significant Platinum/Palladium on its Flagship Slättberg Platinum-Palladium-Nickel Project in Sweden

Drill hole SIE-19-002 was drilled to test a strong EM response to the west of drill hole SIE-18-003 in the center of the trend of mineralization. Drill hole SIE-19-002 intersected a PGE rich vein 0.55 meters wide (from 88.0 m to 88.55 m), averaging 0.22% Ni, 1.79% Cu, and 4.15 ppm (4.15 g/t) PGE (4.05 g/t Pt vs 0.095 g/t Pd). Taking recent metal prices and assuming 100 percent recovery the hole returned 4.66g/t PdEq, 9.03g/t PtEq, 4.44% CuEq, and 1.72% NiEq.

Sienna is Partnered with an NYSE Listed Mining Company on the Flagship Slättberg Platinum-Palladium-Nickel Project in Sweden which contains 16 historic mines on the property

Drill hole SIE-19-001 intersected bodies of semi-massive to massive sulfide mineralization and breccias over a 4.625-meter interval from 168-172.625 meters, with additional masses of sulfide mineralization and breccia that persisted to a depth of 195 meters1.

The sulfide mineralization intersected in 19-001 was also associated with and hosted by a swarm of diabase (mafic) dikes, which persisted to the end of the hole at 259.5 meters. The density and thickness of the mafic dikes seen in 19-001 are far greater than seen in other drill holes in the area and in surface exposures.

The presence of visible sulfide mineralization distributed over a 27-meter interval in the drill hole2 and the intensity of the dike swarm may suggest that Sienna is tapping into a “feeder zone” for the system

Click here to learn more about Sienna Resources (TSXV:SIE, OTC:SNNAF) and to request an investor presentation.