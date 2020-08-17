Searchlight Resources: Successful Exploration in Canada’s Premiere Mining Jurisdiction, Saskatchewan

Searchlight Resources Inc. (TSXV:SCLT, US:CNYCF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.









Searchlight Resources Inc. (TSXV:SCLT, US:CNYCF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Searchlight Resources is a resource exploration company developing a portfolio of high-quality, advanced-stage exploration projects that benefit from existing infrastructure in Canada’s premier mining jurisdiction of Saskatchewan. Searchlight’s primary projects are two highway accessible, high-grade gold projects that are near the Saskatchewan mining centers of La Ronge and Flin Flon.

Searchlight Resources’ flagship English Bay gold project is located 10 kilometers north of La Ronge. Geologists working on the property have recently discovered the presence of visible gold in the core from drilling done by the prospectors. Three historical drill intercepts have also been assayed, returning more than one ounce of gold per tonne over thicknesses greater than one meter.

Searchlight Resources’ company highlights include the following:

Developing the English Bay Prospect, an advanced high-grade gold discovery near La Ronge which has never been in the public market,

Advancing the Bootleg Lake Project which offers high-grade gold and VMS targets in the Flin Flon area as well as historical resources.

Exploring a portfolio of properties in Canada’s top-rated mining jurisdiction

Click here to connect with Searchlight Resources Inc. (TSXV:SCLT, US:CNYCF) and to request an investor presentation.