Sanofi to Transfer U.S. Stock Exchange Listing to Nasdaq

- December 19th, 2018

Sanofi announced that it will be transferring the listing of its American Depositary Shares (ADS) from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to The Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq) effective December 31, 2018, after market close. As quoted in the press release: Sanofi’s ADSs are expected to begin trading as a Nasdaq-listed security at market … Continued

Sanofi announced that it will be transferring the listing of its American Depositary Shares (ADS) from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to The Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq) effective December 31, 2018, after market close.

As quoted in the press release:

Sanofi’s ADSs are expected to begin trading as a Nasdaq-listed security at market open on January 2, 2019, and will continue to be listed under the ticker symbol “SNY.” This transition will not impact the company’s primary listing on Euronext (EURONEXT: SAN).

“This partnership with Nasdaq is a natural transition for Sanofi as it provides greater cost-efficiencies as well as access to a broad-based portfolio of investor relations tools to enhance both market insights and our interaction with the financial community,” said Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Sanofi. “I want to thank the NYSE which was our listing partner in the U.S. for many years.”

