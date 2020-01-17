Resource Big News Roundup: Pistol Bay Acquires Land Package in the Greenstone Belt in Quebec, First Cobalt Reports 49 Percent Upgrade in Cobalt Resource from Inferred to Indicated at Idaho Project, Silver Viper Drills Multiple High-Grade Gold and Silver Intercepts in the New El Rubi Discovery Zone of the La Virginia Project

North America’s markets continued strong performances this week based on positive economic figures and increased optimism regarding trade talks between China and the United States.









North America’s markets continued strong performances this week based on positive economic figures and increased optimism regarding trade talks between China and the United States. The two economic powers signed Phase 1 of a trade deal on Wednesday, signaling the potential end to a lengthy dispute between the two nations. “It takes a little uncertainty off the table even though there’s still a lot of work left to be done there,” Scott Guitard, vice-president and portfolio manager at Fiduciary Trust Canada told BNN Bloomberg. “But it shows that it wasn’t fully priced in. Maybe the market still had a bit of a risk priced in that something wouldn’t happen in the near-term, but also I think it shows that investors are looking for positives in the market.”

These positive developments on the international stage helped drive the TSX Composite Index up 38.45 points to open Friday at 17,484.77. In Canadian market news, eight of the 12 TSX subgroups opened in positive territory on Friday with real-estate leading the way up 0.4 percent. The TSX Venture Exchange rose 2.05 points to hit 585.16 Friday morning.

In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup:

Base

Battery

Precious Metals

Find out what experts are saying about the future of cannabis Read our new report today Give me my free report!

To see our previous Resource Investing Big News Roundups, please click here.