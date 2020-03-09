Public Entrepreneur Magazine Discusses Balancing Economic Expansion and Stability

The CSE has recently published its latest edition of Public Entrepreneur – The Mining Issue.









The CSE has recently published its latest edition of Public Entrepreneur – The Mining Issue. The latest edition covers the importance of balancing economic expansion with economic stability, featuring a number of resource companies currently listed on the CSE including Talisker Resources (CSE:TSK, OTCQB:TSKFF) and Northstar Gold Corp. (CSE:NSG). “In this issue, we dig into the mining and exploration industry to take a closer look at how the balance between pursuing economic expansion and ensuring economic stability demonstrates the importance of mining to the economy.”

Northstar Gold CEO Brian Fowler is featured in The Mining Issue to provide an update on the company’s Miller gold project in the Kirkland Lake gold district. Like many in the industry, Folwer believes now is the right time for the gold market. “Everyone thinks we either definitely have a gold market or we’re heading into a solid gold market. We believe our timing was perfect.”

Talisker CEO Terry Harbort was also featured in the magazine discussing his company’s recent acquisition of the Bralorne gold project in south-central British Columbia. According to Harbort, the Bralorne project ended up being even more than the company originally bargained for. “We looked all throughout that region of south-central BC and we came across the Bralorne project, which initially was something that was probably bigger than what we were searching for.”

To read the full issue of Entrepreneur Magazine click here.