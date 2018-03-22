Pistol Bay Commences Drilling in Confederation Lake

Pistol Bay Mining Inc. (TSXV:PST) (Frankfurt:OQS2) (OTC Pink:SLTFF) (“Pistol Bay” or the “Company’) is pleased to announce that it has commenced its planned 3,500-metre diamond drilling program on its 51,000-acre Confederation Lake property in northwestern Ontario.

The first three drill holes, of approximately 500 metres each, will test the Arrow Zone, and the core will be used for preliminary metallurgical testing. The Arrow Zone is a volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposit, which was the subject of a 43-101 report in 2017 that presented an inferred mineral resource of 2,100,000 tonnes grading 5.78% zinc, 0.72% copper, 0.60 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 19.5 g/t silver. (8.42 Zn.Eq.)

Following is a selection of drill intersections from previous diamond drill holes on the Arrow Zone by Noranda Exploration in 1997-1998 and Tribute Minerals Inc. in 2004-2007.

DDH-ID From (m) To (m) Core Length True width Cu% Zn% Ag g/t Au g/t GL1997-02C 451.80 456.10 4.30 3.51 3.07 27.16 50.4 2.105 GL1997-04 469.00 474.80 5.80 4.25 1.61 9.36 37.0 0.818 GL2004-08 325.00 335.20 10.20 7.13 0.95 8.50 25.3 1.018 GL2006-18 513.50 518.90 5.40 3.84 0.66 18.71 25.6 0.446 GL2006-27 304.90 309.05 4.15 3.20 0.59 10.59 19.6 0.730 GL2006-39 338.83 343.10 4.27 3.00 1.21 18.54 8.2 0.413 GL2007-50 526.50 537.60 11.10 7.99 0.92 2.45 15.1 0.496 GL2007-53 560.35 567.40 7.05 5.39 1.20 4.28 25.4 0.834

Following drilling on the Arrow Zone, the drill will move to the Fredart Zone, which was drilled in the 1960s and contained copper mineralization of VMS type with associated silver values. Only the first four holes were assayed for gold.

The technical information in this news release was prepared and/or reviewed by Colin Bowdidge, Ph.D., P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

