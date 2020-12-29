Perimeter Medical Imaging: Ready to help, ready to grow

BNN Bloomberg recently highlighted life-saving technology from Perimeter Medical Imaging (TSXV:PINK)









BNN Bloomberg recently highlighted life-saving technology from Perimeter Medical Imaging (TSXV:PINK): “An AI based algorithm, currently in development, will assist the surgeon in pinpointing regions which are suspicious for breast cancer. The surgeon then determines if there is cancer in that tissue, and whether there is a need to remove more, potentially reducing the need for a second or third procedure.”

In the article, the author puts a spotlight on how medical imaging technology from Perimeter Medical Imaging can benefit patients who have undergone surgery to remove cancer cells.

Perimeter Medical Imaging’s flagship OTIS™ platform is capable of providing real-time, ultra-high resolution subsurface images of excised tissue. Additionally, the company is also developing an artificial intelligence algorithm called ImgAssist that is designed to identify regions suspicious for breast cancer in OTIS™ images of excised lumpectomy specimens.

