PacRoots Cannabis: Leveraging the Economics of Genetics

PacRoots Cannabis has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s cannabis channel.

PacRoots Cannabis is a British Columbian company dedicated to cultivating high-quality products through the use of high-end selective genetics. The company has taken this approach in pursuit of developing high-quality strains that produce higher yields and higher margins than comparable products.

PacRoots’ approach involves the use of artificial selection in order to develop particular phenotypic traits that are optimal for cannabis production and consumption. While cannabis strain breeding has previously been restricted to underground operations, the legalization of cannabis in Canada has enabled a new era of cultivation with producers collaborating to create new and improved cannabis strains. Through this process, PacRoots and other cannabis companies are now able to breed strains to fit both their unique growing conditions and specific use-cases.

PacRoots’ company highlights include the following:

Genetics-focused approach to cannabis cultivation

Access to 350 unique cultivars through a genetics licensing partnership with Phenome One

20,000 square foot cultivation facility in Lake Country, British Columbia

Cultivation license expected in the third quarter of 2020

