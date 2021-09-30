Orogen Royalties: Unique Royalty Generation Through Joint Venture Exploration & Strategic Acquisitions

Orogen Royalties (TSXV:OGN) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









Orogen Royalties (TSXV:OGN) creates, identifies and acquires highly prospective precious metal royalties. Orogen Royalties was created from the merger of two very well-established exploration companies called Evrim Resources and Renaissance Gold. The company has two flagship projects which are the Ermitaño project and the Silicon Gold project.

The Ermitaño project, owned and operated by First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSX:FR) has impressive inferred resources of 11 million ounces of silver and 522,000 ounces of gold which is a whopping 59 percent increase from the resources that were inferred in 2019. Orogen has a 2 percent NSR on the project and is located near the producing Santa Elena mine. First Majestic is putting together a Pre-Feasibility Study and prepares to start production at the end of 2021. The second key royalty asset is Silicon Gold project, located in the mineral-rich Southwest Nevada Volcanic Field that hosts reserve and production resources of more than 60 tonnes of gold and 150 tonnes of silver. Orogen Royalties has a 1 percent NSR on the project.

Orogen Royalties’ Company Highlights

Orogen Royalties is a junior royalty company that is focused on creating, identifying, and acquiring highly prospective precious metal royalties.

Orogen Royalties differentiates itself from other gold royalty companies by generating royalties organically through exploration, and strategic royalty acquisition.

Orogen Royalties has a robust portfolio of assets, including royalties, joint ventures and alliances located in highly prospective and prolific gold and copper regions, including the Golden Triangle in northwestern British Columbia in Canada, the Laramide Belt in Mexico, and the Walker Lane in Nevada USA

Flagship royalty Ermitaño project has inferred resources of 11 million ounces of silver and 522,000 ounces of gold. The company holds a 2 percent NSR.

Flagship asset Silicon project is located in the mineral-rich Southwest Nevada Volcanic Field that hosts reserve and production resources of more than 60 tonnes of gold and 150 tonnes of silver. The company holds a 1 percent NSR.

The company boasts a strong cash position and share structure. Orogen Royalties expects to become cash-flow positive in 2022.

The company is led by a highly experienced management team with over a decade of experience working in executive roles with major and junior mining companies.