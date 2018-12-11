Novan to Present Data from SB414 Phase 1b Atopic Dermatitis Clinical Trial at 3rd Inflammatory Skin Disease Summit

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) announced that clinical results from the Company’s Phase 1b trial with SB414 cream for the treatment of atopic dermatitis will be presented at the 3rd Inflammatory Skin Disease Summit in Vienna, Austria. As quoted in the press release: Tomoko Maeda-Chubachi, M.D., Novan’s Vice President of Medical Dermatology, is scheduled to present “A Topical … Continued









As quoted in the press release:

Tomoko Maeda-Chubachi, M.D., Novan’s Vice President of Medical Dermatology, is scheduled to present “A Topical Nitric Oxide-Releasing Cream SB414: Results of a Phase 1b Double-Blind, Randomized, Vehicle-Controlled Study in Patients with Mild-to-Moderate Atopic Dermatitis” during a poster session on December 12, 2018 and an oral presentation on December 15, 2018. “We are excited by the data we are presenting with SB414 as it demonstrated trends suggestive of clinical efficacy within only 2 weeks of treatment,” said Tomoko Maeda-Chubachi, M.D., Novan’s Vice President of Medical Dermatology. “Nitric oxide has the potential to impact multiple mechanisms of atopic dermatitis and the results from this trial give us the confidence to move forward with a more robust Phase 2 program.” Top line results from Novan’s Phase 1b clinical trial with SB414 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis were previously announced in August and the Company intends to conduct a Phase 2 trial.

