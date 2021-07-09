Northstar Clean to trade on TSX-V July 13

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, the common shares of Northstar Clean Technologies will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange.









Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.’s long form prospectus dated June 18, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on June 21, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act. This receipt also evidences that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the prospectus.

The prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102, Passport System, in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and the Yukon. A receipt for the prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the instrument have been satisfied.

On June 22, 2021, the company announced the conversion of 34,975,178 subscription receipts issued by the company as part of a non-brokered private placement completed on May 25, 2021, and May 26, 2021. Aggregate proceeds were $12,241,312. Each subscription receipt was acquired for 35 cents and has now converted into one share and one-half warrant of the company. Each whole warrant is exercisable into one share of the company at a price of 50 cents for a period of two years.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, the common shares of Northstar Clean Technologies will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange. The company is classified as an industrial company.

Corporate jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value, of which 106,110,903 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed shares: 17,040,927 common shares subject to National Policy 46-201 escrow; 7,111,260 common shares subject to Tier 2 value escrow

Transfer agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading symbol: ROOF

Cusip No.: 66706T 10 4

For further information, please refer to the company’s prospectus dated June 18, 2021, available on SEDAR, as well as the company’s news release dated June 22, 2021.

New listing — warrants

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, the common share purchase warrants of Northstar Clean Technologies will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Capitalization on warrants: 18,509,866 warrants with no par value, of which 17,487,589 warrants are issued and outstanding; 75,000 warrants subject to NP 46-201 escrow

Warrant trading symbol: ROOF.WT

Warrant Cusip No.: 66706T 11 2

The warrants were issued pursuant to the subscription receipt financing undertaken by Northstar Clean Technologies. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of Northstar Clean Technologies at a price of 50 cents per share and will expire on June 22, 2023.

See the company’s news release dated July 9, 2021, for further information.

