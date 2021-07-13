Northstar Clean Technologies: An Environmentally-Friendly Recovery Solution for Single-Use Asphalt Shingles

Northstar Clean Technologies (TSXV:ROOF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network









Northstar Clean Technologies (TSXV:ROOF) aims to drive sustainable asphalt recovery to new innovative heights in the rapidly growing cleantech space. A fully constructed Empower Facility in Delta, British Columbia and a proprietary design process place the company in a prime position to advance expansion opportunities in the near future.

At the Empower Facility, Northstar is has a proprietary design process and recovery capability for single-use asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to a landfill. Northstar’s four input and output revenue streams are from incoming tipping fees and three processed output products (liquid asphalt, fiber and aggregate), respectively, validating Northstar’s unique business model.

Northstar Clean Technologies’ Company Highlights

Northstar Clean Technologies is an emerging clean technology company focused on providing single-use asphalt shingle material recovery solutions across North America. The company leverages strategic positioning in the green-friendly jurisdiction of Metro Vancouver, British Columbia.

Northstar aims to become the leading asphalt shingle material recovery provider in North America.

The company’s business model includes a two-tier, input and output revenue stream that combines input revenue from tipping fees and output revenue from the sale of its three recovered components.

The company offers the perfect storm of market size and advanced positioning with an established off-take agreement with a major multi-national construction corporation.

Northstar expects to commence commercial production of its fully constructed Empower Facility in Q3 2021. Success from this operation could fast-track development of its first expansion facility.

The company is led by industry professionals with proven track records of success and over 250 years of combined operational and capital markets experience.