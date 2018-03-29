Company News

Naturally Splendid Set to Become a Leading Provider of Plant-Based Functional Foods and Ingredients

« How to Track a Cannabis S…
• March 29, 2018
Add Comment
naturally-splendid-logo

 Naturally Splendid Enterprises Inc.’s (TSXV:NSP) was recently featured on an article by CFN Media, announcing their intent to become a leading provider of plant-based functional foods and ingredients with a focus on hemp-based products.
The company encourages investors who are interested in capitalizing on the hemp revolution to take a closer look at their stock given their “innovative technology and growing product lines.” And while there may be several companies developing hemp-based consumer products, nutraceuticals, and pharmaceuticals not everyone has experienced success due to issues with bioavailability and formulation.
“Naturally Splendid’s HempOmega™ and encapsulation technology has the potential to solve these problems. The homogenous powder is created from microencapsulated hemp seed oil and can be combined into a wide range of existing products, such as food, beverages, supplements, pet foods, livestock feed, cosmetics, and much more. The innovative powder is created in a state of the art manufacturing facility in Canada that exceeds food, cosmetics, and drug manufacturing standards.”
Additionally, Naturally Splendid Enterprises Inc.’s “manufacturing facility is also equipped to provide co-packaging and private-labeling opportunities. As a provider of bulk ingredients, this setup means that the company can quickly formulate and manufacture private label products on behalf of larger brands, which opens up a big door to partnership opportunities” going to show that the company is well positioned to become an industry leader in the burgeoning hemp industry.
Click here to read the full article.
Click here to connect with Naturally Splendid Enterprises Inc. and receive an Investor’s Presentation.

Get the Latest Cannabis Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Cannabis Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Cannabis

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

gold outlook free report

10+ Gold Stocks to Watch

Stocks.
Expert Insights.
Industry Stats.



Give me my free report!
Return to the Cannabis Investing Index
Comments

Leave a Reply