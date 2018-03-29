Naturally Splendid Set to Become a Leading Provider of Plant-Based Functional Foods and Ingredients

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Inc.’s (TSXV: NSP ) was recently featured on an article by CFN Media, announcing their intent to become a leading provider of plant-based functional foods and ingredients with a focus on hemp-based products.

The company encourages investors who are interested in capitalizing on the hemp revolution to take a closer look at their stock given their “innovative technology and growing product lines.” And while there may be several companies developing hemp-based consumer products, nutraceuticals, and pharmaceuticals not everyone has experienced success due to issues with bioavailability and formulation.

“Naturally Splendid’s HempOmega™ and encapsulation technology has the potential to solve these problems. The homogenous powder is created from microencapsulated hemp seed oil and can be combined into a wide range of existing products, such as food, beverages, supplements, pet foods, livestock feed, cosmetics, and much more. The innovative powder is created in a state of the art manufacturing facility in Canada that exceeds food, cosmetics, and drug manufacturing standards.”

Additionally, Naturally Splendid Enterprises Inc.’s “manufacturing facility is also equipped to provide co-packaging and private-labeling opportunities. As a provider of bulk ingredients, this setup means that the company can quickly formulate and manufacture private label products on behalf of larger brands, which opens up a big door to partnership opportunities” going to show that the company is well positioned to become an industry leader in the burgeoning hemp industry.