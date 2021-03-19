MagicMed’s Natalie Dolphin: PsyAI™ Designed to Streamline Pharmaceutical Design

Psychedelic Finance recently interviewed MagicMed Executive Natalie Dolphin about the company’s proprietary PsyAI™ and the Psybrary™.









Psychedelic Finance recently interviewed MagicMed Executive Natalie Dolphin about the company’s proprietary PsyAI™ and the Psybrary™. In the interview, Dolphin likens PsyAI™ to a key and mental health indications a lock, whereby MagicMed, “creates a large library of potential keys.”

MagicMed’s Psybrary™ is designed to become one of the leading providers of novel drug candidates for the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

Read the full interview here.