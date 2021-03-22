MagicMed CEO Dr. Joseph Tucker: Artificial Intelligence in the Psychedelics Sector

MagicMed CEO Dr. Joseph Tucker joined Proactive’s talk discussion on artificial intelligence in the psychedelics sector.









MagicMed CEO Dr. Joseph Tucker joined Proactive’s talk discussion on artificial intelligence in the psychedelics sector. In the interview, Tucker says, “We’re using brand new technologies that very few people really understand.” He further shares that, “we see a really powerful tool with all kinds of opportunities,” as he references the company’s PsyAI™ and Psybrary™.

MagicMed’s Psybrary™ is designed to become one of the leading providers of novel drug candidates for the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

Watch the full interview below.