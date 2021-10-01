Love Pharma: Bringing Psychedelic Therapies and Pharmaceutical Alternatives to Market

Love Pharma (CSE:LUV) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









Love Pharma (CSE:LUV) creates innovative science-driven products to cater to the ever-evolving space of sexual health and wellness. The company was founded in 2020 and is on a mission to offer new and trustworthy products that make use of “new age” pharmaceuticals backed by thorough scientific research. Love Pharma will launch with products that focus on nutraceuticals, which are pharmaceutical alternatives that have naturally occurring benefits, such as CBD and THC. It will launch with two products: Bloom and Auralief. Additional products are already under development.

Love Pharma’s Company Highlights

Love Pharma specializes in sexual health and wellness by distributing products infused with CBD and THC directly to consumers. It holds exclusive licenses to produce, market, package, sell and distribute these patent-protected products throughout North America, the United Kingdom and Europe.

The company is investing in creating sustainable long-term sales through strategic distributor partnerships

The launch products, Bloom and Auralief, are licensed for retail sales, creating an immediate opportunity for revenue

Love Pharma has already planned domestic and international expansion

The management team has an established history of success with cannabis and pharmaceutical products

The company plans to create research-backed products that make use of psychedelics and nutraceuticals

Once the company is publicly listed, plans are already in place to rapidly distribute products and quickly generate revenue