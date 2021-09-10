Lomiko files NI 43-101 technical report for La Loutre

Lomiko Metals Inc. is pleased to announce that it has filed an independent technical report titled “La Loutre Graphite Project NI 43-101 Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment”.









Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has filed an independent technical report titled “La Loutre Graphite Project NI 43-101 Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment”, prepared by Ausenco Engineering Canada, with an effectdive date of July 27, 2021 (the “Technical Report”). The Technical Report conforms to National Instrument 43-101 Standards for Disclosure of Mineral Projects. The Technical Report recommends an exploration program totalling approximately $3.5 million and recommends that such program be carried out in two phases. The Phase I first year exploration program is budgeted at $2,000,000 and includes surface exploration of known mineralization and infill drilling to upgrade from inferred to indicated. Phase II second year exploration program is budgeted at $1,500,000 and includes surface exploration south of resource and exploration drilling. The Technical Report is available for viewing on the Company’s profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com.

Qualified Person

All technical information pertaining to this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mike Petrina, P.Eng., who is a “qualified person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”).

About Lomiko Metals Inc.

Lomiko Metals holds a 100% interest in its La Loutre graphite development in southern Quebec. Located 117 kilometres northwest of Montreal, the property consists of 1 large, continuous block with 42 minerals claims totalling 2,509 hectares (25.1km2 ). Lomiko also optioned The Bourier project consisting of 203 claims, for a total ground position of 10,252.20 hectares (102.52 km2 ) in Canada’s lithium triangle near the James Bay region of Quebec that has lithium deposits and mineralization trends.

For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com, contact A. Paul Gill at 604-729- 5312 or email: info@lomiko.com.

On behalf of the board

“A. Paul Gill”

Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

