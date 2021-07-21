Levitee Labs: Transforming the Traditional Landscape of Mental Health, Addiction Treatment and Pain Management Treatment Across Multiple Verticals

Levitee Labs (CSE:LVT) is an emerging leader in the integrative wellness space. The company will be the world’s first psychedelic company with significant revenue and cash flow by year end 2021.

Levitee Labs revealed that its M&A team has been tremendously successful in structuring transactions that will define the future of the company. Its acquisition pipeline is deep with a focus on pain & addiction clinics, specialized pharmacies, regulated telehealth, therapeutic psychedelic compound accessibility, and novel nutraceuticals.

Levitee Labs’ Company Highlights

Levitee Labs is a multidisciplinary company dedicated to transforming the traditional approach to healthcare through its profitable portfolio of complementary integrative wellness assets.

The company’s major assets include mental health clinic and pharmacy acquisition, picks & shovels for mushroom cultivation and superfoods & nutraceutical brand acquisition

The company’s nutraceutical and superfoods acquisition pipeline could bring over $50 million in revenue through Project Coconut and others

Its Sporeo Supply mushroom cultivation asset offers exceptional internally developed picks & shovels and involves a major distribution partnership with My Green Planet.

Its Superfoods and Nutraceuticals vertical involve executed LOIs with brands like Project Coconut, Project Buddha and MONKE Nutraceuticals.

Levitee Labs has a market cap of approximately C$37.5 million, an enterprise value of C$26 million, and a tight capital structure.

The company’s management team is a strategically diverse and robust group of professionals with experience across an array of related fields including psychedelics, clinical research and strategic alliance.