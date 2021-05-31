LEAF Mobile: Expanding A Portfolio of Free-to-Play Legendary Mobile Games

LEAF Mobile (TSXV:LEAF,OTC:LEMLF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









LEAF Mobile (TSXV:LEAF,OTC:LEMLF) leverages an early-mover advantage as one of only two free-to-play public companies in Canada with ten games in its portfolio. Since its inception in 2018, the company has worked towards scaling its decentralized organization and executing on its 3 core pillars of revenue growth. LEAF’s 3 core growth pillars are Portfolio & Product, Technology Platform (ex. IdleKit) and M&A for acquired growth and revenue consolidation. LEAF studios include East Side Games and LDRLY Games.

The company’s IdleKit technology platform leverages strategic partnerships for expansive distributed growth and high-margin SaaS revenue & royalty opportunities.

LEAF Mobile’s Company Highlights

Leaf Mobile (TSXV:LEAF | OTC:LEMLF) is a leading free-to-play mobile game group based in Vancouver, Canada, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty across a robust portfolio of exciting games.

The company has a robust game portfolio and product pillar, which engages key IP partnerships with notable brands like Trailer Park Boys, Cheech and Chong and the upcoming RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise partnership to create an innovative game catered for the LGBTQ space.

LEAF is an early-mover in the underrepresented Canadian gaming market. It stands as a small-to-mid market consolidator of various gaming studios

The company aims to leverage Canada’s brilliant gaming talent and become a top free-to-play gaming company globally.

The company has a management team with proven media and gaming expertise and entrepreneurial vision to get LEAF to the top in mobile and free-to-play in Canada and international markets.