Lakewood Exploration: Exploring and Building Multi Mine Silver Assets in Idaho and British Columbia

Lakewood Exploration Inc. (CSE:LWD,OTC:LWDEF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









Lakewood Exploration Inc. (CSE:LWD,OTC:LWDEF) focuses on becoming a multi-mine silver producer by growing its asset portfolio that includes the recently acquired past-producing Silver Strand and Burnt Cabin mines in Coeur d’Alene mining district in Idaho, USA and the early-stage Lacy gold-silver project in British Columbia.

The flagship Silver Strand project comprises 70 claims over a 5.5 kilometers strike length atop a silver belt in the Coeur d’Alene mining district in Idaho. The district has produced over 1.2 billion ounces of silver and hosts some of the world’s largest silver mines. Silver Strand remains relatively underexplored and presents Lakewood a tremendous opportunity for silver discovery at depth and laterally along strike.

Lakewood Exploration’s ’ Company Highlights

Lake Exploration Inc. is a silver exploration company focused on developing and exploring assets with significant exploration potential and a clear path to production.

The flagship Silver Strand property leverages strategic positioning along the silver belt in the Coeur d’Alene mining district in Idaho, a region that has produced over 1.2 billion ounces of silver.

The Lacy gold-silver project is located in the mining-friendly district of British Columbia and presents Lakewood with tremendous precious metal exploration opportunities.

The company operates a tight share structure with an advantageous market capitalization in the silver-mining space.

The company’s management team is a world-class group of executives with decades of combined expertise in exploration, mine development and capital markets.