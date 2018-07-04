Khiron Life Sciences CEO on Midas Letter Live

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV:KHRN) CEO Alvaro Torres was recently interviewed by James West on Midas Letter Live.











Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV:KHRN) CEO Alvaro Torres was recently interviewed by James West on Midas Letter Live. The interview highlighted the company securing “multiple medical cannabis endorsements from the two largest medical associations in Colombia,” which will allow for Khiron Life Sciences to educate Columbian doctors on the benefits of medical cannabis.

Torres is quoted as stating,

To acquire patients, you need to get doctors, they are the gatekeepers to believe in medical cannabis. Before we can actually get to do that, we need to make sure that we have the top associations talking about medical cannabis. What this announcement does for us is that now we have 3,000 doctors who are going to be in a network educated by Khiron for the next year, talking about benefits of medical cannabis, and with that conversation, Khiron is educating these doctors. So it’s pretty significant, because now what that drives for us is that anybody talking about medical cannabis in Colombia is going to be talking about Khiron, and that’s exactly the point that we try to do with these associations.

Torres also discussed the company’s Latin-American strategies, which include new products for patients in Colombia, while moving into the medical cannabis market in Mexico.

