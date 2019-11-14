Australia

Kalium Lakes Receives NAIF for Beyondie SOP Project

- November 14th, 2019

The premier of Western Australia has signed off on a Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility for the Beyondie project. 

Kalium Lakes (ASX:KLL) announced that the premier of Western Australia has signed off on a Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF) to help develop the company’s Beyondie sulphate of potash (SOP) project.

Brett Hazelden, managing director of Kalium Lakes, commented:

We acknowledge and appreciate the ongoing support of the Premier and the Western Australian Government for the development of a new Australian industry.

This approval of the NAIF loan documentation is one of the final steps which will shortly enable Kalium Lakes to obtain Financial Close and commence using the debt funding facilities.

We look forward to employing many more Western Australians, with about 70 people already on site in addition to the numerous engineers, designers and support personnel in Perth.

Click here to read the full Kalium Lakes (ASX:KLL) press release.

