InsuraGuest Travel Protection Coverage Serving Emerging Vacation Insurance Market

Hotel and property rental insurance company InsuraGuest Inc. is working to expand its coverage into Europe, Asia and all 50 states in the US before the end of 2020. According to a report published by Network News Wire, US hotels reported an increase in revenue per room (RevPAR), average daily rate (ADR) and occupancy during the first full week of 2020, signaling a potentially positive year for the travel and accommodations industries.

InsuraGuest is a SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) company offering its proprietary flagship InsurTech software platform to guests and travelers at hotels and vacation rental properties. Traditional traveler’s insurance often includes gaps in coverage, especially regarding claims involving medical incidents or unintended property damage. InsuraGuest’s comprehensive insurance package provides full coverage specific to the client from check-in to check-out, providing guests with peace of mind throughout their stay.

The emergence of Airbnb and similar vacation rental services have helped to drive the InsurTech space, which aims to provide coverage in areas currently being neglected by traditional insurance packages. As vacation rental properties continue to provide an alternative to traditional hotel accommodations, travelers are expected to require more comprehensive insurance packages. InsuraGuest intends to target this emerging market as it expands across the United States, Europe and Asia.

