InspireMD Announces the Distribution of CGuard Embolic Prevention System in South Africa

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR), developer of the CGuard Embolic Prevention System (EPS) for the prevention of stroke caused by the treatment of carotid artery disease, today announced that its novel CGuard EPS will be distributed by its local distribution partner, Torque Medical of Roodepoort, Johannesburg. Commercial launch will commence immediately.

As quoted in the press release:

Craig Goodburn, Managing Member of Torque Medical, commented, “We are extremely pleased with the opportunity to offer CGuard EPS in the South African market. We were approached by some of our key customers in the Vascular Surgery, Interventional Neurology and Interventional Cardiology field who had learned about CGuard EPS through conferences and publications and wanted us to make it available in South Africa. We are delighted that we are now able to do so. We see CGuard EPS as a key tool for fighting stroke caused by carotid artery disease in our country.” James Barry, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of InspireMD, said, “As awareness of CGuard among vascular surgeons, interventional neurologists, and cardiologists continues to grow through real-world experience, word-of-mouth, conference presentations, and publications, we are seeing more and more ‘pull-through’ demand in which treating physicians initiate contact with local distributors to make CGuard available in their market, such as what occurred in South Africa. In our view, this is a very significant validation of our technology and a clear reflection of CGuard’s clinical advantages relative to both conventional carotid stents and carotid endarterectomy.”

