Inomin Mines: Gold-Silver and Nickel Exploration Across the Americas

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) presents an early-stage, high-growth opportunity given the company’s assets and relatively low market capitalization. The company currently owns and operates a portfolio of advanced-stage gold-silver and nickel projects in Oaxaca, Mexico and British Columbia, Canada which offer strong potential for significant growth.

In March 2021, the company announced the closing of the acquisition of its flagship La Gitana gold-silver project, as well as the nearby Pena Blanca gold-silver property in Oaxaca, Mexico.

Inomin Mines’ Company Highlights:

Inomin has a portfolio of advanced gold-silver and nickel exploration projects hosting substantial mineralization with excellent potential to delineate significant resources.

The company’s flagship La Gitana gold-silver project leverages drilling completed by past joint property owners Chesapeake Gold and Goldcorp (now Newmont Corporation).

The Beaver and Lynx nickel properties host sulphide (class 1) nickel mineralization with cobalt credits; they leverage established hydropower and modern mining regulations, providing a preferred clean nickel source.

Inomin owns two advanced gold-copper-zinc-silver VMS exploration projects called Fleetwood and King’s Point in British Columbia and Newfoundland, respectively.

Inomin has a strong management team dedicated to creating value for shareholders and the communities where the company operates.