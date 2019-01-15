Cannabis

How Khiron and Former Mexican President Vicente Fox Are Building a Latin American Juggernaut

January 15th, 2019

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV:KHRN) Director Vicente Fox Quesada was featured in an article with Benzinga. The article covered Quesada’s involvement with Khiron and what the company has been doing to become a leader in Latin America’s cannabis market. Latin America is expected to reach a valuation of $12.7 billion over the next ten years and Khiron is intent on establishing themselves as Latin America’s medical cannabis company.

Colombia and Mexico are two countries of interest in the Latin American cannabis market. Colombia’s world-renowned growing conditions and export abilities come at a low cost when compared to the lowest-cost producers in Canada and the US. Khiron is a first mover in the space and is fully licensed to cultivate, produce and distribute cannabis. The company is also able to work directly with patients and build brand awareness at clinics and pharmacies, through their partnerships with Farmatodo, Distribuciones AXA and Kuida.

As for Mexico, the country plans on legalizing cannabis in 2019.  In 2018, Khiron and Centro Fox organized the first CannaMexico Summit in Guanajuato, the home state of the former-President, to generate awareness about cannabis. Quesada has always been an advocate for the legalization of cannabis in Mexico and his involvement with Khiron will bring many advantages to the company in terms of contacts and exposure in Mexico.

