HempFusion Wellness: Developing Full and Broad-Spectrum CBD Hemp Extract Production for the Consumer Markets

With a strong background in research and development, HempFusion is at the forefront of health and wellness in the rapidly growing CBD industry. The company distributes its family of brands to approximately 4,000 retailers across 47 US states, with plans for further international expansion.

HempFusion is focused on providing innovative and diverse proprietary formulation using the power of whole-food hemp nutrition and marketing premium consumer-specific product lines across multiple distribution platforms. HempFusion is now expanding its distribution beyond its natural and e-commerce channels into doctor and practitioner networks, convenience and food-drug mass and big box retailers.

HempFusion is one of the few companies marketing FDA Drug Listed Topicals in compliance with all FDA regulations. Understanding the uncertainties of an emerging industry like CBD, HempFusion is working with twelve other CBD companies to conduct a study addressing FDA concerns regarding CBD products and human safety.

HempFusion Wellness Company Highlights

Premium wellness company focused on providing innovative and diversified proprietary formulation using the power of whole-food hemp.

Armed with world-class research and developmental processes, the company is prepared to market its premium CBD product lines across multiple distribution platforms.

Offers a wide variety of CBD products that contain a broad spectrum of panoramic hemp extract, including liquids/tinctures, capsules, travel pouches and OTC topical products.

Key partnerships with Verdant Oasis and Probulin Probiotics Co. has strategically positioned the company for international expansion into European markets and medicinal distribution networks.

As of June 2020, HempFusion Wellness holds the second-largest cash position in the CBD sector, with over $18.3 million in cash and an estimated 1,750 shareholders.

Plans to launch on the Toronto Stock Exchange senior board as they continue to grow.