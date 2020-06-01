Grid Metals: Focused on High-Value Palladium Deposits in Canada

Grid Metals Corp (TSXV:GRDM) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.









Grid Metals Corp (TSXV:GRDM) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Gird Metals is a Canadian exploration company developing key projects located in Ontario and Manitoba. The company is currently focused on the East Bull Lake palladium property, which is only 80 kilometers away from Sudbury, Ontario with highway access via the TransCanada Highway. The Sudbury region has been recognized as a world-class mining hub for the mining and smelting of nickel, copper and platinum-group metals (PGMs).

Grid Metals Corp also owns the rights to the pre-feasibility stage Makwa-Mayville nickel-copper-platinum-cobalt project located near Winnipeg, Manitoba. The property hosts the nickel-dominant Makwa deposit and the copper-dominant Mayville property located only 40 kilometers away. The company completed a NI-43 101-compliant preliminary economic assessment (PEA) on the property outlining a blast and haul operation with ore from both deposits to be processed at the Mayville site.

Grid Metals’ company highlights include the following:

Grid is one of the few juniors with significant commodity exposure to both nickel and palladium which are crucial metals for the automotive industry.

Focused on the 100-percent owned* East Bull Lake Palladium property located in Sudbury, Ontario (*subject to underlying Net Smelter Royalties).

A 2020 a geophysical survey covering a significant part of the property has generated new drill targets.

Exploration team led by Dave Peck, former VP of Exploration with North American Palladium who previously led nickel exploration globally for Anglo American Exploration group.

Development-stage Makwa-Mayville project provides exposure to nickel, copper, and PGMs with over $2.5 billion in situ resources according to a 2014 PEA.

Makwa-Mayville project includes two open pit resources, the nickel-dominant Makwa deposit and the copper-dominant Mayville deposit.

Click here to connect with Grid Metals Corp (TSXV:GRDM) and to request an investor presentation.