Granada Gold: Building a High-Grade Mine on Quebec’s Cadillac Trend

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (TSXV:GGM,OTCPK:GBBFF,FWB:B6D) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Granada Gold Mine is a junior resource company working to advance its Granada gold deposit in Quebec towards production. The property has a well-defined open-pit resource with over 1 million ounces of gold. Granada Gold has already successfully completed the permitting process, making Granada the only property on the Cadillac trend with permission to operate an open-pit mine and ship to a local mill. The possibility of open-pit mining for several years is supported by a 2014 PFS that identified pit areas totaling 600,000 tonnes averaging 4.24 g/t gold.

Recent drill results at Granada’s gold property have shown the potential for an alternative mining scenario over the next several years, including open-pit mining at high grades before pivoting to underground mining in the areas previously mined in the 1930s. Granada is hopeful that grades between 4-5 g/t gold can be recovered during open-pit operations before moving to underground mining where the company hopes to recover between 8-10 g/t gold.

Granada Gold Mine’s company highlights include the following:

Granada Gold’s high-grade past-producing project is located in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Quebec on the Cadillac trend.

The Granada project is located in proximity to 10 gold mines and can easily access the established mining infrastructure in the area.

The Granada project is a production-ready property with open-pit mining permits already in place.

Only 20 percent of the LONG Bars zone strike length has been explored to date, offering the company expansion potential.

Granada Gold has plans for further exploration and resource expansion.

Metallurgical test work is underway to lower capital and operating costs, provide processing options and de-risk the Granada project.

Three percent NSR to be paid as dividends once production begins at the Granada project.

An experienced management team leads Granada Gold and has years of experience in metallurgy, mining, geology and exploration.

