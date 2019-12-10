Granada Gold: Building a High-Grade Mine on Quebec’s Cadillac Trend
Granada Gold Mine Inc. (TSXV:GGM,OTCPK:GBBFF,FWB:B6D) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.
Granada Gold Mine Inc. (TSXV:GGM,OTCPK:GBBFF,FWB:B6D) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.
Granada Gold Mine is a junior resource company working to advance its Granada gold deposit in Quebec towards production. The property has a well-defined open-pit resource with over 1 million ounces of gold. Granada Gold has already successfully completed the permitting process, making Granada the only property on the Cadillac trend with permission to operate an open-pit mine and ship to a local mill. The possibility of open-pit mining for several years is supported by a 2014 PFS that identified pit areas totaling 600,000 tonnes averaging 4.24 g/t gold.
Recent drill results at Granada’s gold property have shown the potential for an alternative mining scenario over the next several years, including open-pit mining at high grades before pivoting to underground mining in the areas previously mined in the 1930s. Granada is hopeful that grades between 4-5 g/t gold can be recovered during open-pit operations before moving to underground mining where the company hopes to recover between 8-10 g/t gold.
Granada Gold Mine’s company highlights include the following:
- Granada Gold’s high-grade past-producing project is located in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Quebec on the Cadillac trend.
- The Granada project is located in proximity to 10 gold mines and can easily access the established mining infrastructure in the area.
- The Granada project is a production-ready property with open-pit mining permits already in place.
- Only 20 percent of the LONG Bars zone strike length has been explored to date, offering the company expansion potential.
- Granada Gold has plans for further exploration and resource expansion.
- Metallurgical test work is underway to lower capital and operating costs, provide processing options and de-risk the Granada project.
- Three percent NSR to be paid as dividends once production begins at the Granada project.
- An experienced management team leads Granada Gold and has years of experience in metallurgy, mining, geology and exploration.
Click here to connect with Granada Gold Mine Inc. (TSXV:GGM,OTCPK:GBBFF,FWB:B6D) and to request an investor presentation.