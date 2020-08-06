Gold79 Mines: Exploring Precious Metals Projects in Nevada’s Walker Lane

Gold79 Mines (TSXV:AUU) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.









Gold79 Mines is a gold exploration company focused on properties in stable mining jurisdictions including Nevada and Arizona. Nevada is recognized as one of the world’s most productive gold regions and was ranked as the third-best jurisdiction in terms of investment attractiveness according to the Fraser Institute’s 2019 mining survey. Gold79 Mines owns three properties in Nevada’s renowned Walker Lane gold trend, the Jefferson Canyon project, the Tip Top project and the Gold Chain project.

Gold79 Mines’ flagship Jefferson Canyon project is an early-stage exploration project located in the north of the Walker Lane trend. The property hosts oxidized mineralization that extends at least 100 meters below the surface, which Gold79 Mines believes could be conducive to gold recovery by leaching.

Gold79 Mines’ company highlights include the following:

Gold expected to outperform the S&P 500 Index in 2020, according to Hong Kong investment firm CLSA

Nevada recognized as the third-most mining-friendly jurisdiction according to the 2019 Fraser Institute annual survey

Jefferson Canyon, Tip Top and Gold Chain projects have seen limited exploration, offering potential upside

Jefferson Canyon and Tip Top projects are both located inside the Walker Lane gold trend, with Gold Chain just outside the zone

Jefferson Canyon project is located only nine kilometers away from the Kinross Round Mountain mine, which has produced 3.1 million ounces of gold

Strong management team brings years of experience in mineral exploration

