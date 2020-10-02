Giyani Metals: Developing High-Grade Manganese Projects for the Battery Industry

Giyani Metals (TSXV:EMM) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.









Giyani Metals is a manganese exploration and development company focused on advancing its three manganese projects in the Kanye Basin of Botswana, Africa. The company’s flagship K.Hill project is a near-surface deposit going through a feasibility study to produce both high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and manganese sulfate on-site. “We’re going to be one of the lowest-cost, lowest-carbon footprint and lowest-CAPEX manganese producers supplying the rapidly expanding battery electric vehicle market,” said CEO Robin Birchall.

The K.Hill project site is situated on the Trans-Kalahari highway, with access to all necessary infrastructure within 10 kilometers, including sealed roads, a substation, water and a 45,000-inhabitant town. A Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) on the K. Hill project was last updated in April 2020, including a low CAPEX with an attractive NPV and IRR. An upcoming feasibility study is expected to be completed by Q2 2021.

Giyani Metals’ company highlights include the following:

Manganese oxide deposit in a supportive mining investment jurisdiction

Robust project economics: 82 percent IRR and C$389M NPV

Low project CAPEX of C$155M

Feasibility Study due H1 2021

Resource upside potential at K.Hill, as well as at the two nearby projects, Otse & Lobatse

Well-positioned to leverage the growth in the battery electric vehicle market

Experienced management and board with a track record of successful project delivery

