Getchell Gold Enthusiastic Regarding Latest Project Acquisitions in Nevada

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE:GTCH, OTCQB:GGLDF) independent director Mike Sieb was recently featured on the #Finance podcast to discuss how COVID-19 has affected the economic landscape, the role gold could play as an economic safe haven, and the recent progress the company has made acquiring a pair of projects in Nevada. According to Sieb, the company’s flagship Fondaway Canyon acquisition immediately jumped out to him as a potential acquisition target. The property includes over 700 meters of known gold mineralization, which Sieb feels can be further developed.

“The extent of the gold that has been defined to date is 3.5 kilometers long and about 800 meters wide. If you go from the lowest drill intersection to the highest surface expression up the canyon that is about a 700-meter vertical extent of known gold mineralization,” said Sieb.

According to Sieb, the downtime related to the COVID-19 pandemic has provided Getchell Gold with time to focus on the data that also came with the Fondaway Canyon property. Moving forward, the company is working to optimize further exploration by analyzing the resource data it has received.

