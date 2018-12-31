Biotech

Geron Announces New Board Leadership Structure

- December 31st, 2018

- December 31st, 2018

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq:GERN) today announced changes to the leadership structure of the Company’s Board of Directors. For personal reasons, effective December 26, 2018, Hoyoung Huh, M.D., Ph.D., has resigned from the Board, including his roles as Chairman of the Board and as a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

As quoted in the press release:

“Although I am resigning as a board member from all my public companies, including Geron, to pursue several personal objectives, I am optimistic about imetelstat’s promising future in hematologic myeloid malignancies as it moves into Phase 3 clinical development and potential commercialization,” said Dr. Huh.  The Company plans to commence the Phase 3 portion of its IMerge clinical trial in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes by mid-year 2019.

“We are very grateful to Hoyoung for his long service to Geron’s Board, where he has provided insightful strategic leadership, as well as strong support for the Company’s programs and development initiatives,” said John A. Scarlett, Geron’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Click here to read the full press release.

