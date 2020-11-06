GameSquare Esports: Building A World-Class Esports Agency
Pia Rivera - November 6th, 2020
GameSquare Esports (CSE:GSQ) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.
GameSquare Esports (CSE:GSQ) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network. GameSquare Esports is the parent company of Code Red Esports, a leading esports talent and marketing agency. Nominated by Esports Awards as the Top Supporting Esports Agency of the Year, the company has contracts with leading global gaming and non-gaming brands and GameSquare management has indicated that it intends to acquire leading esports assets to expand their highly scalable platform.
Company Highlights
- The global esports market is worth more than US$950 million and is expected to grow to US$1.6 billion by 2023.
- GameSquare is the parent company of Code Red Esports, a leading esports talent and marketing agency that represents more than 75 influencers, players and broadcasters.
- Code Red increased turnover from $2 million in 2018 to $3 million in 2019.
- Esports agencies such as Code Red introduce infrastructure to the fast-growing esports industry by representing influencers and players, securing sponsorships, navigating media rights, and maximizing stability.
- Code Red has contracts with leading global gaming and non-gaming brands and GameSquare management has indicated that it intends to acquire leading esports assets.