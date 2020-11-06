GameSquare Esports: Building A World-Class Esports Agency

GameSquare Esports (CSE:GSQ) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









GameSquare Esports (CSE:GSQ) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network. GameSquare Esports is the parent company of Code Red Esports, a leading esports talent and marketing agency. Nominated by Esports Awards as the Top Supporting Esports Agency of the Year, the company has contracts with leading global gaming and non-gaming brands and GameSquare management has indicated that it intends to acquire leading esports assets to expand their highly scalable platform.

Company Highlights

The global esports market is worth more than US$950 million and is expected to grow to US$1.6 billion by 2023.

GameSquare is the parent company of Code Red Esports, a leading esports talent and marketing agency that represents more than 75 influencers, players and broadcasters.

Code Red increased turnover from $2 million in 2018 to $3 million in 2019.

Esports agencies such as Code Red introduce infrastructure to the fast-growing esports industry by representing influencers and players, securing sponsorships, navigating media rights, and maximizing stability.

Code Red has contracts with leading global gaming and non-gaming brands and GameSquare management has indicated that it intends to acquire leading esports assets.